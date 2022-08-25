Meghan Markle criticized for telling Archie’s near death experience

Archie caught fire while Meghan and Prince Harry were in South Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex has just launched a new podcast, Archetypes.

People are making fun of Meghan Markle for revealing on her brand-new Spotify podcast that her baby Archie’s nursery once caught fire while she and Prince Harry were occupied with official activities.

During the first episode of her brand-new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which debuted on Tuesday, August 22, the Duchess of Sussex discussed the terrifying experience.

While she and Prince Harry were in South Africa carrying out official obligations, Meghan told how Archie was saved by his Zimbabwean nanny.

Angela Levin, a royal authority, and local tv host Julia Hartley-Brewer made fun of Meghan in their comments on the tale, saying: “Meghan had to go to work, after something that happened, but didn’t truly effect her.”

“In South Africa, there was essentially a fire in a heater. I’ve been to South Africa a lot, so what are you doing with a heater on and a fire starting in a room where her son wasn’t, and then, outrageously, she had to go and perform another engagement?” she continued.

As an actor, Meghan would understand that the show must go on, Levin continued. She would have to continue if she were a politician, just as you would have to continue if you had to attend a meeting at the school regarding a different child.

We all experience horrifying situations, but you have to go on, she continued.

