Meghan Markle criticized royal protocol after sharing a terrifying

  • Meghan Markle criticises royal etiquette that stopped her from responding to baby Archie’s nursery fire.
  • She and Prince Harry were expected to continue with their day’s programme.
  • Meghan says she informed individuals around her at the time that it didn’t “make any sense”.
Meghan Markle seemed to criticise the royal etiquette that stopped her and Prince Harry from responding to their baby Archie when his nursery caught fire during a royal tour.

According to International Business Times, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to mock royal engagement regulations on her podcast Archetypes when she remembered how, during a royal visit to South Africa, Archie’s nursery caught fire but she and Prince Harry were expected to continue with their day’s programme.

According to Meghan, the terrifying fire occurred when Archie was just four and a half months old, and he was left behind with a babysitter while Meghan and Harry went about their royal activities.

Meghan then described the terrifying incident’s aftermath, saying, “As a mother, you go, Oh, my God, what? Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement?”

She went on to say that she had informed individuals around her at the time that it didn’t “make any sense.”

