Meghan Markle criticizes the royal family subtly

Meghan Markle declared that she would “be myself, talk, and be honest.”

It sparked worries in royal circles.

She may divulge more about life in the monarchy.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle’s declaration that she would “be myself, talk, and be honest” sparked worries in royal circles that she may divulge more about life in the monarchy.

“People should anticipate the real me in this and possibly the me that they’ve never gotten to know,” the mother of two added.

“Certainly not in recent years, when everything is seen via the media’s lens rather than: ‘Hey, it’s me.

It’s great to just be myself, converse, and be myself, so I’m looking forward to that “.

When the Duchess spoke about having to leave Archie after a little fire broke out at his nursery while she was in South Africa for an engagement, many listeners mistook her words for a jab at the royal family.

After she and Prince Harry reportedly inked an alleged £18 million agreement with Spotify, Meghan and her longtime friend and sports great Serena Williams had their first interview together on the show.

Advertisement

In the podcast that lasted over an hour, Meghan discussed “the double standard women face.”

So, until I started dating my future husband, Meghan remarked, “I don’t remember ever directly feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious.

It’s quite difficult for me to unfeel it now that I’ve experienced the negative behind it.

In the millions of girls and women who regularly make themselves smaller – so much smaller – I also can’t unsee it.

During the podcast’s introduction, Meghan recounted a juvenile sexism she famously denounced on television in 1993.

She continued by outlining the subject matter of her upcoming series.

Advertisement

She uttered: “I’m Meghan, hello. This is ARCHETYPES, my podcast on the stereotypes and cliches that aim to limit women.

Also Read Meghan Markle was furious over male peers Meghan Markle advocates for women. She was "furious" after seeing a P&G...