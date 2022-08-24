Advertisement
Meghan Markle did not feel “sexy” when pregnant

Meghan Markle did not feel “sexy” when pregnant
  • First episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes is released.
  • Meghan Markle discussed her pregnancy journey.
  • She “waddled” through the months while carrying a baby.
On the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle discussed her pregnancy journey and admitted to Serena Williams as a guest that she “waddled” through the months while carrying a baby.

The Duchess of Sussex and the tennis star discussed body image during pregnancy and shared specifics on how they felt when expecting their own children, with Serena claiming that she “liked being pregnant.”

Meghan revealed, however, that unlike her buddy, she didn’t feel very secure in herself during her own pregnancy experience.

Meghan remarked to Serena about her wardrobe choices during her pregnancy with Olympia, “You (Serena) made pregnancy look so lovely.”

“I simply waddled around; I was so tired,” she continued. I was very worn out.

Meghan responded positively, stating, “It’s true,” to Serena’s statement, “I was the obnoxious one, you were under a lot of stress.”

