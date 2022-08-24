Meghan Markle didn’t go quietly: “Deep deep pain”

Meghan Markle’s departure from the Royal Family has deeply hurt Prince Charles and Prince William.

The pair believe it is “just like Princess Diana”.

This revelation was made by royal author Catherine Mayer in an article published in The Observer.

In it, she revealed how “floored” Prince Harry was after learning of the “breach with his family,” while the rest of the Royal Family began to feel “distress” over the “deep deep pain” that followed.

She wrote, “Meghan, like Diana, has not gone quietly, but the remaining royals appear not to comprehend the scale of the fallout from the Sussexes’ departure, instead still squabbling over recollections that do indeed differ.”

"In writing a substantial new section of my biography of Charles, it seemed important to unpick the claims and counterclaims of this conflict, but not at the expense of the bigger picture." "Whosesoever truth you come to believe, the damage, personal and institutional, is profound," she continued. "His brother, William, is wound tight, says one of these sources, his distress expressing itself, as it has done since the loss of his mother, as fury."