Meghan Markle discusses her “greatest life worry” was inspired by a misogynistic ad

Meghan Markle acknowledges that she has been a feminist her entire life.

She was “furious” after seeing a P&G advertisement.

Women were purposefully criticized there.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle acknowledges that she has been a feminist her entire life.

Meghan said tennis player Serena Williams on the first edition of her podcast Archetypes that she was “furious” after seeing a P&G advertisement in which women were purposefully criticized.

Two boys in her class said that women “belonged in the kitchen” after seeing a 1990s advertisement showing women cleaning greasy pots.

Meghan remarked: “I was enraged, ladies. Is it possible that I just heard a man claim that women—and only women—are the only ones who wash dishes? Then, two other lads in my class gave reality to my worst nightmare.

“They responded, “Yes, the kitchen is where women belong. I was 11 years old, and this did not sit well with me.”

The Duchess of Sussex then started a “letter writing campaign,” starting with sending a letter to Hillary Clinton, who was the first lady at the time.

Advertisement

Meghan continued: “Would you believe, a fresh version of the advertisement debuted on TVs throughout the nation three months later.

“They changed the word ‘women’ to ‘people’ in the advertisement.”

“Over the past few years, my urge to take action has grown,” she continued.

There will be notable women who have influenced feminism’s global narrative at Meghan Markle’s Archetypes.

Also Read Harry and Meghan will “feel the wrath” of their “planned provocation” The Firm has been cautioned. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan provocation....