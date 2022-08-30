Advertisement
Meghan Markle drops more hints on Prince Harry’s book

Articles
Meghan Markle

  • Meghan Markle sat down with American magazine The Cut for her most revealing interview yet.
  • Some royal analysts believe it was a teaser for Prince Harry’s book.
  • The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, which will be released later this year, may contain stunning disclosures.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s surprising actions and shocking disclosures continue to make headlines.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with Allison P. Davies of The Cut for her most revealing interview since her notorious meeting with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry And Meghan's Interview To Oprah Winfrey Highlights: Meghan Markle's Revelations In Bombshell Oprah Interview

Meghan, who quit her royal position with her husband in 2020 and moved to the United States to start a new life, has talked about her husband Prince Harry, his father Prince Charles, her son Archie, her Oprah Interview, and has also referred to herself as the “real princess” in a new interview with an American magazine.

The Duchess’s most recent interview and two episodes Spotify podcasts of ‘Archetypes’ appear to have alert the royal family that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, which will be released later this year, may include stunning disclosures.

Some royal analysts believe it was a teaser for Prince Harry’s highly awaited book, which may expose unknown facts about the Sussex family and other members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle’s allegations threaten the royal family
Meghan Markle’s allegations threaten the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have waged war on their royal family....

