Meghan Markle explains why she gave royals her passport and letters

Meghan Markle has just spoken up about her choice to give the Firm power over her “entire life” in order to support Prince Harry.

The comments were made in Meghan Markle’s most recent interview with Allison P. Davis for a magazine.

In order to describe her mental process, she began by describing the precise moment she felt she had “lost control on everything.”

“On the heels of their engagement, authority over her Instagram was just one of the things she gave up,” writes journalist Allison P. Davis, “along with The Tig, her passport, and the freedom to check her own mail.”

She claims she had enjoyed sharing her life with others, but she preferred Harry. Going from that level of liberty to a different existence required a lot of adjustment, Meghan explains.

