Meghan Markle fire account confirmed accurate by witness

Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s room caught fire during their vacation to South Africa.

A witness has spoken up against Meghan’s account of what happened.

The witness said they saw smoke and the heater, which was badly melted, being taken from the nursery.

A witness has spoken up against Meghan Markle’s account about her son Archie’s room caught fire during their vacation to South Africa.

A witness told the South African publication The Citizen that although they didn’t see smoke in the royal’s chamber, they did see smoke and the heater, which was badly melted, being taken from the nursery.

The witness’ declaration came a week after Meghan revealed the disturbing occurrence to her friend Serena Williams on the first edition of the Archetypes podcast.

“There’s been a fire at the residence. There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.”

She also said, “Our amazing nanny Lauren…was in floods of tears. She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap and she just said, you know what, let me go and get a snack from downstairs.”

“In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire.”

“There was no smoke detector, someone just happened to smell smoke down the hallway so they went in and the fire was extinguished. He was meant to be sleeping in there.”

“Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. And I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense, can you just tell people what happened?” she stated.

