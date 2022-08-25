Meghan Markle “fired the gun” on Sussex brand

Meghan Markle launched her podcast.

The fact that Meghan Markle launched her podcast without mentioning her royal titles has drawn criticism.

The Duchess of Sussex gives up her royal titles in order to project a new image. In the first episode of Archetypes, she presented herself as just Meghan.

Daniela Elser, a royal specialist, commented on the action and pointed out that the Duchess is travelling on a prominent celebrity plane.

Most noticeably, the royal title she received on her wedding day in 2018 was not included in any of the media images.

“This is Meghan, is the lesson we are supposed to get from this. Raw. Unfiltered. Unleashed.

“By dropping her title, here we have Meghan’s ascent to mononym status, an apparent propulsion of herself to the highest fame level like Oprah or Beyonce (at her insistence or Spotify’s marketing staff, I wonder?).”

“And the undertaking that brought about this elevation? Which podcast serves as Brand Sussex’s official entry point as it enters the American entertainment sector in full force? enunciated Elser.

