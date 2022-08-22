Meghan Markle ‘fuming’ about family exclusion: Report

Meghan Markle’s reported rage derives from her exile from the Royal Family as well as the decline of her business.

This revelation was made by broadcaster and pundit Bonnie Greer in the documentary The Real Windsor.

A storyteller may say, “They married a lady whose ancestors were enslaved Africans.

As the narrator, he might be heard stating, “They have a woman who was married into the family, whose ancestors had descended from enslaved Africans, okay. They hit the jackpot.”

"Now she ain't in the family no more and she's really [expletive] off about it." He concluded, "Surveys suggest that many of the generation that royals most need to appeal to are the ones who are most sympathetic to Meghan's side of the story."