Meghan Markle Googled English husbands

Meghan Markle did extensive research before looking for a husband.

She Googled an English husband just before she met Prince Harry.

She never searched the internet for Prince Harry at the time of her marriage.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex Googled an English husband just before she met Prince Harry in London.

In his book, author Tom Bower states: “Meghan’s google search was more forensic. She instinctively performed a Google search for information because she was The Tig’s go-to expert for web research. I believe Meghan was looking for a boyfriend. Harry was available, and she was seeking an English-speaking husband.

However, Meghan acknowledged that she never felt the urge to search the internet for Prince Harry at the time of her marriage.

“I never searched online for my hubby. I just didn’t feel the need to because he was telling me everything I needed to know, right?

He was telling me everything we believed I should know.

