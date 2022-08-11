Meghan Markle had a request for Vogue photoshoot

Meghan Markle allegedly had one request.

Duchess exclusively prioritized displaying people’s freckles.

“I want to see freckles!”

Advertisement

Following her appointment as the guest editor of the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, Meghan Markle allegedly had one request.

According to the magazine’s interview with photographer Peter Lindbergh, the Duchess of Sussex exclusively prioritized displaying people’s freckles.

The photographer remembered his meeting with the Suits alum, “My orders from the Duchess were clear: I want to see freckles!”

“Well, to me, that was like sprinting through an open door. I adore freckles “said he.

The 16th box on the magazine cover was a mirror, with the 15 other boxes containing the issue’s cover stars.

The September 2019 issue of The Mirror mirrored its readers and urged them to use their own platforms to bring about change.

Advertisement

For the Forces for Change issue, Meghan selected “a varied collection of women from all areas of life” who focused on “impact” and lifted “the bar for equality, kindness, justice, and open-mindedness.”