Meghan Markle allegedly devised a plan to demonstrate Prince Harry’s reticence.

The action was a “quite calculated attempt.”

It was to to highlight Harry’s waning popularity.

Advertisement

According to one expert, Meghan Markle allegedly devised a plan to demonstrate Prince Harry’s reticence.

If Meghan had chosen the correct PR firm, the Duke of Sussex, who gave the UN keynote speech in front of empty chairs in NYC, would have been rescued.

The action, according to Richard Hillgrove, was a “quite calculated attempt” to highlight Harry’s waning popularity.

Mr. Hillgrove stated to Express.co.uk “Harry needs our collective sympathy since he has been left hanging.

But from the beginning, in fact much earlier than the beginning, this was always the plan.”

According to Mr. Hillgrove, Harry’s close friends “tried to warn him” about the dangers of marrying the former Suits actress.

Advertisement

“The publicity dream is over,” he added, referring to photos of the once-charismatic idol performing in front of empty seats.”

Added him: “That “Harry is just not popular anymore” is the number one crime for any high-profile personality is being displayed to the globe in this very calculated attempt.

“Meghan’s intentions to run for US president are facilitated by Harry’s dismissal, in which Harry has no involvement whatsoever.

“We are seeing the methodical stages leading up to disposal.

Also Read Meghan Markle is criticized for Oprah’s “error” The royal family requests Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep their...