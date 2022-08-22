Meghan Markle, Harry at ‘rock bottom’ with royals despite UK trip

Courtiers worry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s planned visit to the UK next month is a cash grab for Netflix.

During their vacation, they will attend charitable events around the nation.

It comes only three months after they visited the country with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be at a ‘rock bottom,’ especially after they planned a visit to the UK next month, with courtiers fearing the trip is a cash grab for Netflix.

In his latest Mail Online column, Dan Wootton questioned why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are coming to the UK “so soon” following their visit in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to the writer, many royal aides believe Harry and Meghan want to collect material for their Netflix and Spotify arrangements, implying that the whole trip is ‘commercially driven’.

“Much to their horror, the Sussexes are discovering that the US interest in them is decreasing, as their proximity to the Royal Family and Britain grows ever more distant,” said Wootton.

He then stated, “There are suspicions that the UK trip early next month – ostensibly to attend a number of charity events – could be used to create more content for such a TV programme.”

“No wonder trust between the Royal Family and the Sussexes is at rock bottom,” Wootton also added.

