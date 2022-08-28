Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of acting like ‘primadonnas,’ and cautioned against ‘expecting the warm UK welcomes’.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of acting like ‘primadonnas,’ and they have been cautioned against ‘expecting the warm UK welcomes.’

In an interview with sources, royal analyst Charles Rae made this astonishing assertion.

He began by pointing out the couple’s shortcomings and cautioning them not to anticipate a return of “any public love that they had” prior to Megxit.

He was noted as saying to the media, “No, I can’t see them, I can’t see them ever getting any of the public love that they [once] had.”

He also stated, “There was a lot of public love for them right at the start. Up to the marriage, through the marriage, and everything else.”

“It’s only when they started acting like primadonnas, that they lost that public love. They were two of the most popular members of the Royal Family.”

“For that time, and they would have been set for life in the Royal Family. They didn’t want to, they wanted to pick up their toys and go away.”

He finished by saying, “Tell us all how to live our lives with environmental and everything else, they are not going to get the love back, never.”

