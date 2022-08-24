Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘draining Harry’s popularity’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit charity events in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to the UK next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit charity events in both the United Kingdom and Germany. However, royal analysts wonder why they keep coming to a country where their popularity is dwindling.

Royal fans and experts are sceptical of the couple’s plan to return to the location, which the Sussex believe is unsafe for them without police protection.

According to Christopher Anderson, author of ‘The Day Diana Died,’ stated, “It’s going to be an interesting watch because I don’t think it’s going to get a warm and fuzzy [welcome]. As a matter of fact, she’s wildly unpopular in England and is dragging Harry’s popularity down.”

Kinsey Schofield also criticised the Sussexes' decision, saying,. "I'm surprised" why they don't not continue to grow their US reputation."