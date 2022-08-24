Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘draining Harry’s popularity’

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘draining Harry’s popularity’

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘draining Harry’s popularity’

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘draining Harry’s popularity’

Advertisement
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit charity events in the United Kingdom and Germany.
  • Fans and experts are wary of the couple’s decision to return to the spot without police protection.
  • Christopher Anderson, author of ‘The Day Diana Died,’ stated, “I don’t think it’s going to get a warm and fuzzy [welcome].”
Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to the UK next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit charity events in both the United Kingdom and Germany. However, royal analysts wonder why they keep coming to a country where their popularity is dwindling.

Royal fans and experts are sceptical of the couple’s plan to return to the location, which the Sussex believe is unsafe for them without police protection.

According to Christopher Anderson, author of ‘The Day Diana Died,’ stated, “It’s going to be an interesting watch because I don’t think it’s going to get a warm and fuzzy [welcome]. As a matter of fact, she’s wildly unpopular in England and is dragging Harry’s popularity down.”

Kinsey Schofield also criticised the Sussexes’ decision, saying,. “I’m surprised” why they don’t not continue to grow their US reputation.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle’s latest allegation is a blow to Harry and the Royal Family
Meghan Markle’s latest allegation is a blow to Harry and the Royal Family

Meghan Markle thought it was normal to be ambitious until she started...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story