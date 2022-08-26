‘Meghan Markle has done what others failed to do’, says Omid Scobie

Omid praised Mehan.

Meghan’s podcast moved up to number one.

Mariah will be the guest for the next episode.

While royal experts and journalists criticise Spotify podcasts of Meghan Markle, her friends and followers celebrate the success of the first episode of “Archetypes.”

Omid Scobie commented “Meghan’s debut podcast, Archetypes, has done what many have tried (and failed) to do—snatch the top spot from The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify’s US Podcast Charts. The show is also.”

The second podcast of the Duchess of Sussex would include the artist Mariah Carey.

