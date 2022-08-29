Meghan Markle has ‘left the Firm’: New revelations

Meghan Markle finally regains “control” and explains why she “left the Firm.”

According to Journalist Allison P. Davis, she made the disclosures to The Cut. “Meghan notes, she has been through herself and is finally ready to talk about. Progress, however, is a series of steps forward and leaps backward.”

The journalist also stated, “At this stage, post-royal, there’s no need for her to hold back. She’s flinging open the proverbial doors to her life; as any millennial woman whose feminism was forged in the girlboss era would understand, she has taken a hardship and turned it into content.”

“She’s flinging open the proverbial doors to her life; as any millennial woman whose feminism was forged in the girlboss era would understand, she has taken a hardship and turned it into content.”