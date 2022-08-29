Meghan Markle has ‘sorrowful’ relationship with her dad 

Meghan Markle broke her silence in a recent interview.

She talked about her “sorrowful” relationship with her father.

Meghan filed a lawsuit for invasion of privacy and won.

Finally, Meghan Markle shares some information about her “sorrowful” relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex broke her silence in a recent interview with Allison P. Davis for The Cut.

“Meghan grew up quite close to her father, Thomas, a retired lighting designer who gave Meghan her Hollywood bug, but she has been practically alienated from him since the wedding,” it said.

And he has frequently made public every sad rift in their previous bond. Following the wedding, a newspaper on Sunday published a letter Meghan penned to her father pleading with him not to talk to the media.

“Meghan filed a lawsuit for invasion of privacy and won, despite the fact that the defence portrayed her as calculating and cunning. When I inquire about it, Meghan doesn’t linger in her melancholy for very long; instead, she uses it to talk about how the destructive tabloid culture has broken apart two families.

Harry told me, “I lost my dad in this process. Though his choice, it doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me.

