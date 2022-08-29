Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle has ‘sorrowful’ relationship with her dad 

Meghan Markle has ‘sorrowful’ relationship with her dad 

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle has ‘sorrowful’ relationship with her dad 

Meghan Markle has ‘sorrowful’ relationship with her dad 

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle broke her silence in a recent interview.
  • She talked about her “sorrowful” relationship with her father.
  • Meghan filed a lawsuit for invasion of privacy and won.
Advertisement

Finally, Meghan Markle shares some information about her “sorrowful” relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex broke her silence in a recent interview with Allison P. Davis for The Cut.

“Meghan grew up quite close to her father, Thomas, a retired lighting designer who gave Meghan her Hollywood bug, but she has been practically alienated from him since the wedding,” it said.

And he has frequently made public every sad rift in their previous bond. Following the wedding, a newspaper on Sunday published a letter Meghan penned to her father pleading with him not to talk to the media.

“Meghan filed a lawsuit for invasion of privacy and won, despite the fact that the defence portrayed her as calculating and cunning. When I inquire about it, Meghan doesn’t linger in her melancholy for very long; instead, she uses it to talk about how the destructive tabloid culture has broken apart two families.

Harry told me, “I lost my dad in this process. Though his choice, it doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me.

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle explains why she gave royals her passport and letters
Meghan Markle explains why she gave royals her passport and letters

Meghan Markle opens up about giving up control over her. The comments...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story