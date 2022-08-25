Meghan Markle apparently felt shell-shocked.

Meghan Markle apparently felt shell-shocked by the response to her aspirations to serve as a part-time royal.

“Harry and Meghan had this amazing plan, this half in and half out, sort of scheme,” he was quoted as adding.

The context to that was that Meghan, as always, firmly believed that doing so would raise the British monarchy to a new level, one on which the world would actually perceive them as a superpower, in a league all their own.

Some of her concepts did seem promising on paper. I’ve had the opportunity to observe several of them.

“You see, the monarchy has spent more than a thousand years developing their own brand. On the entrance of some sort of B-list actress from a cable TV soap, [this] most definitely wasn’t going to transform things in 10 minutes.

The expert also mentioned how Prince Harry had offered to work as a part-time royal but “couldn’t believe the Queen had turned him down.”

“There were no fancy, sort of disputes or anything like that; Meghan and Harry believed they had the ideal plan to serve as the British monarchy’s international ambassadors, if you will.”

