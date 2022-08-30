Meghan Markle informs the family about Prince Harry’s new book?

Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
Articles
  • Meghan Markle spoke with The Cut’s Allison P. Davies for the most intimate interview since her Oprah interview.
  • She asserted that she is regarded as a “real-life princess” Prince Harry’s book, due out later this year, may contain disturbing truths about his father.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stood down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to America for a new life, continue to make headlines with their unexpected choices and astonishing discoveries.

The Duchess of Sussex recently spoke with The Cut’s correspondent Allison P. Davies for the most intimate interview since her notorious tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, and she revealed some facts regarding Prince Harry’s relationship with his father. She also asserted that she is regarded as a “real-life princess.”

Meghan’s surprising remarks in her newest interview and two episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes hint that she’s warning the royal family that the Duke of Sussex’s book, due out later this year, may include some disturbing truths.

According to Allison P. Davies of The Cut, who interviewed Meghan, the Duchess is “still extremely conscious” of her royal position despite her high-profile departure from the Royal Family. She also stated her intention to return to Instagram, where she hopes to increase the popularity of her story.

However, the Duchess has been chastised for her views in the recent interview, with GB News’ Colin Brazier noting that royal rank is “earned” rather than “given.”

Mr Brazier said in a tweet, “Princess Anne is a ‘real life princess’. In that she turns out to hundreds of mundane, low-profile events every year. Royal status is not awarded – it is earned. Meghan’s idea of being a ‘real life princess’ is a corruption of this vision; with no place for duty.”

Also Read

