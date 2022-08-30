Advertisement
Meghan Markle interview ‘hopes of fixing royal relationships’

Articles
Meghan Markle interview ‘hopes of fixing royal relationships’

  • Meghan Markle’s interview with report is ‘the killer blow’ to any relationship the family may care to have with the Duke and Duchess of La La Land.
  • Royal editor Russell Myers described the interview as ‘another preposterous version of her ‘truth’.

Meghan Markle created quite a stir when she made shocking claims about the royal family in a recent bombshell interview with Report.

According to one expert, the Sussexes’ recent statements ‘destroyed all hopes’ of resolving tensions among members of the royal family.

Russell Myers, the royal editor, described the “breath-taking comparisons with the struggle of freedom fighter Nelson Mandela and stomach-churning anecdotes about palm trees.”

“This latest Meghan Markle tirade is certain to be the killer blow to any relationship the family may care to have with the Duke and Duchess of La La Land,” the expert added.

He further noted that the interview was “filled with more fantasy that The Lord of the Rings” and is “another preposterous version of her ‘truth’.”

Meghan Markle’s ‘lost’ relationship claims sadden Prince Charles
Meghan Markle's interview with The Cut sparked a lot of attention. Prince...

