  • Entertainment
  • Meghan Markle is accused of not having any talent but thinks she knows everything
Meghan Markle is accused of not having any talent but thinks she knows everything

Meghan Markle

  • Meghan Markle has been accused of having “no talent of her own” even though she thinks she knows everything.
  • Lady Colin Campbell compared the Duchess of Sussex to Rebekah Vardy.
  • She also said that the royal was narcissistic and very calculating.
‘Tiresome’ Meghan Markle has been accused of having “no talent of her own” even though she thinks she knows everything.

During her interview, Lady Colin Campbell said this. There, she compared the Duchess of Sussex to Rebekah Vardy.

She was quoted as saying, “We seem to have a whole slew of really rather tiresome, very opinionated women, who seem to have made their way in life through talents which are not immediately apparent, and they think they’re the best thing since sliced bread. And they know everything.”

She also said that the royal was narcissistic and said, “She’s very calculating and I think that if he had not been a Prince Henry of Wales, she wouldn’t have given him two minutes, much less the length of time she intends to give him.”

“Yes, of course, she was very committed to being self serving, but only self serve. Public service? Not a chance. This is a woman who, in my opinion, everything is calculated and it all comes down to status, and bucks and attention.”

“Notice how dexterously she moved him from the royal family to California…she has clearly decided that she wasn’t going to give her time or her energy to the British people or was serving humanity when she could serve her financial interests in a community property state, where in the event of a divorce she gets a whopping 50 per cent.”

