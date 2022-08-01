Meghan Markle is an inspiration to millions for her slim physique

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s slim body, even after having two babies, is an inspiration to millions.

Bed Kingdom experts have found out how Archie and Lilibet’s mother stays so slim.

They told what the Duchess does to stay slim, like how much she sleeps and works out.

Experts on bedding say that Meghan Markle gets a good night’s sleep by not drinking coffee or other drinks with caffeine in the afternoon.

The Express UK said that experts said Prince Harry’s girlfriend drinks healthy, energizing juices instead of ones with caffeine, which can keep her from getting a good night’s sleep.

The key to Meghan’s slim body, they say, is how she sleeps, since it helps with digestion and weight loss.

The report also says that Meghan does yoga every week, which is another secret to her slim body.