Meghan Markle is “cashing-up” the UK

Meghan and Harry left the family behind in the UK.

They are accused of profiting from royal branding.

The couple is determined to benefit from both their new life in California.

Advertisement

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the family behind in the UK, they are accused of profiting from royal branding.

The couple is determined to benefit from both their new life in California and the life they rejected in Britain. They will visit Manchester in September as part of their charity endeavors.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert, says “They left for California to discuss compassion and the creation of podcasts and TV series, all high, ambitious aims that have so far manifested as headline-grabbing white noise.

“In other words, they decided.

“And now? Now it appears that they are set to return to Britain for a journey that may have the air of royalty about it, what with the fleet of sleek black Range Rovers driving up to events, the enthusiastic crowds, and the rousing speeches.”

She claimed that their decision to live a life separate from their royal responsibilities is what makes the trip problematic.

Advertisement

“The issue is, having chosen ‘freedom’ and life outside palace walls, it looks a lot like they are now keen on having their wealthy Californian cake and eating it too,” she alleged.

Also Read Meghan and Harry’s visit is rumored to be a “cash grab” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will visit the UK. The trip is...