Meghan Markle is criticized for Oprah’s “error”

  • The royal family requests Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep their interactions with them private.
  • A prominent historian, Lady Antonia Fraser, blasted the couple.
  • Meghan claimed the royal family was racist in that interview.
The royal family has requested Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep their interactions with them private.

A prominent historian, Lady Antonia Fraser, blasted the couple for their infamous Oprah Winfrey sit-in during which Meghan claimed the royal family was racist, saying: “Now I’m afraid [appearing on] Oprah Winfrey was worse than a crime; it was a mistake. “I just wish vainly she’d stop up. Prince Harry as well. The Daily Telegraph quoted her as saying, “And Prince Andrew.

I would like to see another image taken by the Duchess of Cambridge than read about Prince Harry any further.

In 2021, Meghan and Harry visited Oprah. The Duchess admitted during their conversation with the American host that she had often thought about killing herself while visiting the British royal family.

