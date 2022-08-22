Meghan Markle is ‘delusional’ to run for US president: Expert

Meghan Markle has been cultivating a solid image in the United States.

The Duchess of Sussex has indicated her desire to run for US president.

Nile Gardiner, a Washington-based foreign policy specialist, dismissed her as “delusional”.

Meghan Markle has been cultivating a solid image in the United States since stepping down from key royal roles with their historic Megxit in 2020.

However, the Duchess of Sussex’s goal of running for President of the United States has been dismissed by a famous foreign policy expert, who said she has “zero chance” of ever accessing the White House.

Meghan, 41, who has made a number of interventions in US politics after relocating to California with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, has indicated her desire to run for US president.

According to Nile Gardiner, a Washington-based foreign policy specialist, “Meghan Markle is clearly quite delusional if she thinks she could end up as President of the United States,” as reported.

Gardiner, a former adviser to former Prime Minister Lady Margaret Thatcher, commented, “The fact that her name is being mentioned in these conversations is a demonstration of how desperate the American left are at the moment.”

Advertisement "Meghan Markle would be a spectacular failure as a presidential contender and would not be a serious contender," he noted. He added, "She would have zero chance of becoming US President as she has zero qualifications for the job. If she ever did decide to run for the US presidency, the US public would view her as a joke candidate." Last month, a source close to the duchess said that Meghan is "convinced she'd be a huge success in politics and is taking it incredibly seriously to run in the 2028 elections.