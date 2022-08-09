Meghan Markle is making a move to win over young Americans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a game plan to outgrow the popularity of Prince William in America, says expert.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to win “hearts and minds of young Americans” in competition with the Cambridges, expert says.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to win “hearts and minds of young Americans” in contest with the Cambridges.

Master Eric Schiffer said:

“I think Harry and Meghan have made a obsessive campaign to win the hearts and minds of young Americans.

“They have done a superb job at zeroing in, in a political sense, on issues that are most meaningful, and present themselves as champions in ways that have convinced gen-z and millennials that they are advocates.

“That they can count on and look to you for support. It’s been strategic.

“They assert the soft power of William and his father in America by zeroing in and spending more time and paying more attention to that demographic area.”

