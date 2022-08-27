Meghan Markle is putting Piers Morgan in his place

In response to his criticism of Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan was fired from his television position after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry gave Oprah Winfrey a candid interview last year.

On social media, the TV host persisted in pursuing the former American actress.

Recently, when Meghan’s first episode of her Spotify podcast went live, a journalist online made fun of Morgan.

According to NBC writer Mike Sington, 10 million people subscribe to Meghan Markle’s podcast “Archetypes.”

He said that Piers Morgan’s TV show typically draws 62,000 people.

Mariah Carey might appear on Meghan’s podcast’s upcoming instalment.

