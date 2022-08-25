Advertisement
Edition: English
Meghan Markle is ‘settling scores’ with podcasts

Articles
  • Meghan Markle has been preparing to use her Archetypes podcast.
  • She want’s to “make things right” with the Royal Family.
  • She will now discuss all of those topics in her introductory episode.
According to rumors, Meghan Markle has been preparing to use her Archetypes podcast to “make things right” with the Royal Family.

Local News was informed of this revelation by showbiz journalist Kinsey Schofield.

The publication quoted her as saying, “The idea that she was attacked for being ambitious… you’re not ambitious when you married a prince.”

“That’s what we call winning the lottery. When you marry a royal, you’ve won the lottery.

And from the outside looking in, I genuinely believe that this podcast has a hidden agenda based solely on its content. A nd that is making amends.

As a direct response to Tom Bower’s assertion that she is ambitious and clever, you can kind of see her go after him in this episode.

Serena Williams reportedly disclosed to a media contact that they weren’t necessarily good friends, according to the book.

And he also doubts her Procter and Gamble story,” they continued before drawing a conclusion. She now discusses all of those topics in her podcast’s introductory episode.

