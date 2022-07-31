Advertisement
Meghan Markle left Kate Middleton ‘mortified’ with Oprah revelation

Articles
Meghan Markle (L) and Kate Middleton (R)

According to a Vanity Fair royal author, Meghan Markle left Kate Middleton ‘mortified’ with her comments regarding their rumoured dispute during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan sat down with Oprah in 2021 for a shocking interview in which she levelled various claims against the Royal Family, including that they were racist towards Meghan and Harry’s son Archie and that Kate had made Meghan “cry” prior to her 2018 wedding.

According to Meghan’s recall on Oprah’s show: “A few days before the wedding, Kate was upset about something pertaining — yes, the issue was correct — about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.”

Nicholl stated that Kate found Meghan’s remarks ‘mortifying’ at the time, telling the international, Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard.”

“From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed. Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying,” she added.

Nicholl then concluded: “Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.”

