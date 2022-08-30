Advertisement
Meghan Markle never felt like a “black lady”: Archetypes episode 2

  • Meghan Markle has been labelled an “imbecile” by a royal expert after accusing British media of racism.
  • Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of The Cut magazine and discussed her comeback to Instagram.
  • Australian broadcaster Kyle Sandilands called Meghan an ‘imbecile’ for launching racist claims.
Meghan Markle has been labelled an “imbecile” by a royal expert after accusing British media of racism.

In an exclusive interview published on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of The Cut magazine and discussed her comeback to Instagram.

The 41-year-old described why she refused to follow royal etiquette by sharing family images with UK newspapers.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?’ she added.

On her Show, Australian broadcaster Kyle Sandilands called Meghan an “imbecile” for launching racist claims against the British press.

“She needs to get over it. She’s an imbecile!” the expert told.

“If you’re joining the Royal Family, yes, they have these rules in place, and they have done for many, many years. You can’t come in and just go, “I don’t agree with your rules so I’m not going to do it,”’ she stated.

The hosts of the show admitted that they were sick of Meghan’s ‘woe is me stories.

