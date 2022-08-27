Meghan Markle never lost her voice, according to royal analyst Angela Levin.

Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie tweeted that Meghan has her voice back.

Meghan and Prince Harry are scheduled to visit the United Kingdom for a series of charity activities.

Meghan Markle never lost her voice, according to royal analyst Angela Levin, who responded to tweets sent by “Finding Freedom” author and friend of Meghan and Harry, Omid Scobie.

Levin stated, “She was given countless opportunities to speak on what she cared about. The podcast hasn’t told us anything extra about her. Just oodles more of the same.

Mr. Scobie tweeted: “Once silenced by the institution, Meghan finally has her voice back.

“A voice that will be very familiar to those who followed her before meeting Harry.

“This time, however, she’s brought an entire movement alongside it.”

His remarks come just weeks before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to visit the United Kingdom for a series of charity activities.

