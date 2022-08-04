Meghan Markle ‘nod to Wallis Simpson’ irked royal fans

Meghan made a subtle nod to the late Wallis Simpson during her wedding service.

The former Suits star was chauffeured in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV on her wedding day.

The same car had been used for Simpson’s funeral 46 years before.

Meghan Markle made a subtle nod to the late Wallis Simpson, during her wedding service to Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Although the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding gown drew all the attention on the day, there was something else that piqued people’s interest.

Meghan chose this car to transport her to St George’s Chapel for the ceremony. However, this car had previously been used to transport another royal, Wallis Simpson, 46 years before.

In 1972, the late Duchess of Windsor rode in the same car as her husband, King Edward VIII, to his funeral. Simpson, like Meghan, was an American divorcee. Her marriage to Edward VIII triggered the abdication crisis of 1936.

Only a few fans noticed Prince Harry’s wife’s nod to Simpson on their wedding day. On her wedding day, the former Suits star and her mother Doria were chauffeured in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV.

Some royal fans have pointed out that Wallis used the car inappropriately when she attended the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Windsor, in 1972.

On Twitter, one user wrote, “Meghan had been divorced before, so that’s that… Not out of respect but out of disrespect.”

The Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, one of 18 cars built by Rolls-Royce between 1950 and 1956, was built and delivered to the Queen when she was still a Princess in 1950.

The Duchess of Windsor is widely regarded as the woman who brought the monarchy to its knees. When she married Edward in 1937, he became the first monarch in history to abdicate. This altered the course of history, eventually leading to Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne.

Meghan’s subtle nod to Wallis Simpson on her wedding day reportedly irritated some royal fans, who attempted to express their displeasure.

