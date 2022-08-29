Meghan Markle offends South Africans’ feelings

Meghan Markle’s first podcast is called Archetypes.

She talked with Serena Williams about an incident that happened on their last tour of South Africa.

She said her four-month-old son was supposed to be sleeping in the nursery, but his nanny took him downstairs for a snack.

Advertisement

People in South Africa were upset by Meghan Markle for her first podcast, in which she talked about something that happened on their last royal tour.

In the first episode of her podcast series, Archetypes, Meghan Markle talked with tennis star Serena Williams about an incident that started when a heater was put in the nursery where her four-month-old son Archie was supposed to sleep while his parents did royal duties.

What did the Duchess of Sussex say? “The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. There’s been a fire at the residence.”

She said that her son wasn’t hurt because he wasn’t in the room. His nanny, Lauren, had taken him downstairs to get a snack, so he wasn’t there.

When she called the house a “housing unit,” the Duchess made a lot of South Africans angry.

Justine Fairground, one user, wrote: “Meghan you may fool Americans, celeb ‘friends’, social media minions but you can’t fool Africans. You’ve shown us who you are. When you try to rip the Royal Family you forget about who you offend on the way.”

Advertisement

The host of The Snaymaan Podcast, Lulama Anderson, said, “Meghan Markle doesn’t care how she portrays South Africa, she must never step foot here ever again.”

Another user, LilyB, asked Mr Anderson how Meghan portrayed South Africa. He said, “Optics will suggest that South Africa is not safe…”

Raymond Segodi wrote, “I was convinced by her acting on Oprah interview now after lying about South Africa I withdraw my sympathy and anger against the British media and Royal family.”

Also Read Kate Middleton wasn’t ready for school shopping with children The Duchess was reportedly in an awkward situation while shopping for school...