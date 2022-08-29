Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Meghan Markle offends South Africans’ feelings

Meghan Markle offends South Africans’ feelings

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle offends South Africans’ feelings

Meghan Markle offends South Africans’ feelings

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle’s first podcast is called Archetypes.
  • She talked with Serena Williams about an incident that happened on their last tour of South Africa.
  • She said her four-month-old son was supposed to be sleeping in the nursery, but his nanny took him downstairs for a snack.
Advertisement

People in South Africa were upset by Meghan Markle for her first podcast, in which she talked about something that happened on their last royal tour.

In the first episode of her podcast series, Archetypes, Meghan Markle talked with tennis star Serena Williams about an incident that started when a heater was put in the nursery where her four-month-old son Archie was supposed to sleep while his parents did royal duties.

What did the Duchess of Sussex say? “The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. There’s been a fire at the residence.”

She said that her son wasn’t hurt because he wasn’t in the room. His nanny, Lauren, had taken him downstairs to get a snack, so he wasn’t there.

When she called the house a “housing unit,” the Duchess made a lot of South Africans angry.

Justine Fairground, one user, wrote: “Meghan you may fool Americans, celeb ‘friends’, social media minions but you can’t fool Africans. You’ve shown us who you are. When you try to rip the Royal Family you forget about who you offend on the way.”

Advertisement

The host of The Snaymaan Podcast, Lulama Anderson, said, “Meghan Markle doesn’t care how she portrays South Africa, she must never step foot here ever again.”

Another user, LilyB, asked Mr Anderson how Meghan portrayed South Africa. He said,  “Optics will suggest that South Africa is not safe…”

Raymond Segodi wrote, “I was convinced by her acting on Oprah interview now after lying about South Africa I withdraw my sympathy and anger against the British media and Royal family.”

Also Read

Kate Middleton wasn’t ready for school shopping with children
Kate Middleton wasn’t ready for school shopping with children

The Duchess was reportedly in an awkward situation while shopping for school...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Charlize Theron says
Charlize Theron says "early tragedy" in her life made her realise that "You Don't Have Forever"
Srha Asghar celebrates birth of her newly born baby boy
Srha Asghar celebrates birth of her newly born baby boy
Alia Bhatt says her role as Gangubai gave her confidence to talk
Alia Bhatt says her role as Gangubai gave her confidence to talk
Kartik Aaryan's biggest blockbusters and best performances in 2022
Kartik Aaryan's biggest blockbusters and best performances in 2022
Kajol gains 8 kg after marrying because of this habit
Kajol gains 8 kg after marrying because of this habit
Nida Yasir reveals the women who invited 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' Ayesha to her show
Nida Yasir reveals the women who invited 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' Ayesha to her show
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story