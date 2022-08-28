Meghan Markle offends South Africans

Meghan Markle slated to visit the United Kingdom with Prince Harry next month.

Meghan Markle enraged South Africans with her debut podcast, in which she discussed an event that occurred during the couple’s most recent royal trip.

Prince Harry’s wife appeared with tennis star Serena Williams in the first episode of her podcast series Archetypes, revealing an incident prompted by a heater put in the nursery where her then-four-month-old baby Archie was supposed to be asleep while his parents were doing royal responsibilities.

The Duchess of Sussex stated, “The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. There’s been a fire at the residence.”

She said that her kid had not been hurt since he was not in the room because his nanny Lauren had brought him downstairs for food.

The Duchess infuriated South Africans when she referred to the property as a “housing unit.”

One user, Justine Fairground, commented, “Meghan you may fool Americans, celeb ‘friends’, social media minions but you can’t fool Africans. You’ve shown us who you are. When you try to rip the Royal Family you forget about who you offend on the way.”

Lulama Anderson, the presenter of The Snaymaan Podcast, responded as follows, “Meghan Markle doesn’t care how she portrays South Africa, she must never step foot here ever again.”

When another user, LilyB, inquired about Meghan’s portrayal of South Africa, Mr Anderson responded, “Optics will suggest that South Africa is not safe…”

Raymond Segodi penned, “I was convinced by her acting on Oprah interview now after lying about South Africa I withdraw my sympathy and anger against the British media and Royal family.”

