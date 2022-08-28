Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle offends South Africans

Meghan Markle offends South Africans

Articles
Meghan Markle offends South Africans

Meghan Markle offends South Africans

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle slated to visit the United Kingdom with Prince Harry next month.
  • Kate Middleton was disappointed that Lilibet and Archie’s parents were not invited to meet her.
  • Duchess of Cambridge looking forward to meeting up with Meghan when she and Harry come to England.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle enraged South Africans with her debut podcast, in which she discussed an event that occurred during the couple’s most recent royal trip.

Prince Harry’s wife appeared with tennis star Serena Williams in the first episode of her podcast series Archetypes, revealing an incident prompted by a heater put in the nursery where her then-four-month-old baby Archie was supposed to be asleep while his parents were doing royal responsibilities.

The Duchess of Sussex stated, “The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. There’s been a fire at the residence.”

She said that her kid had not been hurt since he was not in the room because his nanny Lauren had brought him downstairs for food.

The Duchess infuriated South Africans when she referred to the property as a “housing unit.”

One user, Justine Fairground, commented, “Meghan you may fool Americans, celeb ‘friends’, social media minions but you can’t fool Africans. You’ve shown us who you are. When you try to rip the Royal Family you forget about who you offend on the way.”

Advertisement

Lulama Anderson, the presenter of The Snaymaan Podcast, responded as follows, “Meghan Markle doesn’t care how she portrays South Africa, she must never step foot here ever again.”

When another user, LilyB, inquired about Meghan’s portrayal of South Africa, Mr Anderson responded, “Optics will suggest that South Africa is not safe…”

Raymond Segodi penned, “I was convinced by her acting on Oprah interview now after lying about South Africa I withdraw my sympathy and anger against the British media and Royal family.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle turns down Kate Middleton?
Meghan Markle turns down Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle is slated to visit the United Kingdom with Prince Harry...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kate Middleton to sing carols with King Charles at the second annual Royal Christmas Concert
Kate Middleton to sing carols with King Charles at the second annual Royal Christmas Concert
Bipasha Basu shares a photo of Devi and Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu shares a photo of Devi and Karan Singh Grover
Ranveer Singh says he feared being judged for his style
Ranveer Singh says he feared being judged for his style
Ranveer Singh's sister photoshopped him on YRF posters
Ranveer Singh's sister photoshopped him on YRF posters
The fourth season of
The fourth season of "Titans" has a full "Infinity War" finale
Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning in mini black dress
Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning in mini black dress
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story