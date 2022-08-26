Meghan Markle podcast episode tops Spotify rankings

Meghan Markle snubs Amber Heard in new podcast
First episode of Meghan's brand new podcast Archetypes on-aired on Tuesday. Heard...
As soon as the first episode of the podcast of Meghan Markle was uploaded on Spotify, royal experts and commentators were eager to criticise her.
According to reports, The Duchess of Sussex has surpassed Joe Rogan at the top of Spotify’s podcast rankings in the United States.
According to critics, Meghan’s new podcast “Archetypes” dethroned “The Joe Rogan Experience” and ascended to the top spot.
Meghan Markle interviewed tennis legend, Serena Williams, in the premiere episode of her new show, Archetypes.
Meghan’s next podcast edition would feature Mariah Carey.
