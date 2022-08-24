Meghan Markle podcast was yet another “soap ad narrative”

Fans were let down by Meghan Markle’s Archetypes first episode.

Meghan’s podcast with tennis champion Serena Williams was released.

,Twitter users immediately labelled the Duchess as “boring.”

Following the release of Meghan’s podcast with tennis great Serena Williams, Twitter users immediately labelled the Duchess as “boring.”

“So, Meghan’s podcast was successful. I took a big breath, then I went for it since I can’t have an opinion unless I listen. OMG! “one online user wrote.

“After 20 seconds, I was about to stop listening when I heard the same soap opera ad story again! They reached their limit at 1 minute, 21 seconds.” added a second.

Another added: “I tried to listen, but I couldn’t stand the sound of her voice over their pretending to be best friends’ false giggles. It’s terrible; I fast-forwarded it to see if it would improve, but it didn’t.”

Meghan covered a wide range of themes on the most recent episode of her Spotify podcast, from her life as a “ambitious” woman to her passion for “women empowerment.”

