Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s latest media storm is just “tip of the iceberg” concerning their roles in Royal Family

Biographer Omid Scobie announced a follow-up to “Finding Freedom” will come out next year.

This year, there have been a lot of books and articles about the Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, who are both 41. After these reports came out, royal expert Neil Sean said that the explosive claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just the “tip of the iceberg” of what is to come.

He said that “with more books” and “more documentaries” in the pipeline, there is “no way they can stem the flow” of media attention.

This comes after the bombshell accusations in the latest book by royal biographer Tom Bower.

Mr. Bower’s book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War between the Windsors”, came out last month.

The book’s publisher said that it was a story that went “the tangled web of courtroom drama, courtier politics and thwarted childhood dreams to uncover an astonishing story of love, betrayal, secrets and revenge”.

A source said that Meghan was “dreading” the biography, which was written without any help from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They told the publications, “Tom doesn’t pull his punches and is terrifyingly thorough in his research. No stone will be left unturned. “Tom has previously worked with some of his subjects, and even spent time trailing them, but it has been made perfectly clear to him that this will not be an option with Meghan.”

Bower has said that the Duchess of Sussex “did everything she could” to stop people from talking to the biographer.

Then, right after the book came out, the Duke and Duchess’s biographer said that a follow-up to the best-selling “Finding Freedom” would come out next year.

Omid Scobie said he was “so excited” to “finally share” the news that he and Carolyn Durand had written a sequel to their book “2020.”

The name of the next movie hasn’t been made public yet.

HarperCollins, which published the book in the UK, said that its “exclusive revelations” would “will have the world talking.”

The publisher said that it will look at “a new chapter in the royal story” and include “unique insight, deep access, and exclusive revelations.”

Professor Pauline MacLaran, an expert on the branding of the Royal Family, told that it was “only to be expected” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would want to respond to the accusations in Bower’s book.

The co-author of “Royal Fever” said, “I think Omid Scobie’s new sequel announcement sounds like sabre-rattling and the promise of more “he said, she said” to come.

“It’s only to be expected that Harry and Meghan will have some way of defending themselves against the many inferences of Tom Bower’s ‘Revenge’.”

She added: “Although we don’t know that they will be directly authorising Omid’s future work, we can surmise they may intend to play a tacit role in supporting it.”

Also in the works is a tell-all memoir by Prince Harry, who called the book a “opportunity to tell my story.”

Penguin Random House will publish the Duke’s memoir, which will be the “definitive account” of his “experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons.”

Prince Harry said, “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learnt — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He went on to say, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

There are also rumours that the Duke and Duchess will release a docuseries with the streaming giant Netflix that will show how they live in California.

