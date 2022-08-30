Meghan Markle is receiving criticism from Piers Morgan.

It’s for her most recent remarks regarding royal life.

She is aware that young girls view her as a real-life princess.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that she is aware that young girls view her as a real-life princess in the most recent episode of The Cut.

It was followed by a vomit emoji from Piers. “Meghan is still very aware that others regard her as a princess: ‘It’s vital to be sensitive about it… there are tiny girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess’,” they wrote.

Morgan later added to Claudia Aoraha’s tweet, calling Meghan “Princess Pinocchio.”

“It’s not your ambition, Princess Pinocchio, that we despise; it’s the horrible manner you defame the Royal Family while simultaneously abusing your royal position to make millions of dollars, like with this podcast,” he wrote.

