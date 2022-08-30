Advertisement
date 2022-08-30
Meghan Markle refers to herself as a “real-life princess,” Piers Morgan “vomits”

Meghan Markle refers to herself as a “real-life princess”

  • Meghan Markle is receiving criticism from Piers Morgan.
  • It’s for her most recent remarks regarding royal life.
  • She is aware that young girls view her as a real-life princess.
Meghan Markle is receiving criticism from Piers Morgan for her most recent remarks regarding royal life.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that she is aware that young girls view her as a real-life princess in the most recent episode of The Cut.

It was followed by a vomit emoji from Piers. “Meghan is still very aware that others regard her as a princess: ‘It’s vital to be sensitive about it… there are tiny girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess’,” they wrote.

Morgan later added to Claudia Aoraha’s tweet, calling Meghan “Princess Pinocchio.”

“It’s not your ambition, Princess Pinocchio, that we despise; it’s the horrible manner you defame the Royal Family while simultaneously abusing your royal position to make millions of dollars, like with this podcast,” he wrote.

