Meghan Markle ‘refused to conform to Firm’: Report

Meghan Markle claims she wasn’t taught royal etiquette, but royal experts say she refused to conform to the Firm’s rules.

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, said this about Meghan Markle.

When he “Hussey and other close companions of the Queen visited Meghan in Nottingham Cottage to offer help and advice.”

They demanded she “join their society with unquestioned loyalty to the Crown.”

However, it was evident that Meghan was “insistent that she would not allow Buckingham Palace to shape her.”

The Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, claimed that the Firm did not provide such ‘personal classes.’ During her interview with Oprah, she stated, “Unlike what you see in the movies, there’s no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal.”

