Meghan Markle ‘refused to conform to Firm’: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told to rescue Montecito chickens
Thomas Markle Jr endorsed the unauthorised biography of his half-sister Meghan Markle....
Meghan Markle claims she wasn’t taught royal etiquette, but royal experts say she refused to conform to the Firm’s rules.
Tom Bower, a royal biographer, said this about Meghan Markle.
When he “Hussey and other close companions of the Queen visited Meghan in Nottingham Cottage to offer help and advice.”
They demanded she “join their society with unquestioned loyalty to the Crown.”
However, it was evident that Meghan was “insistent that she would not allow Buckingham Palace to shape her.”
The Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, claimed that the Firm did not provide such ‘personal classes.’ During her interview with Oprah, she stated, “Unlike what you see in the movies, there’s no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal.”
“There was none of that training that might exist for other members of the family. That was not something that was offered to me. I’m sorry, but even down to, like, the National Anthem.”
“No one thought to say, ‘Oh, you’re American. You’re not gonna know that’. That’s me, late at night, googling, I don’t want to embarrass them.”
Previously, Meghan Markle, Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr appear to be unkind to her, their half-sister.
During an appearance last week, Thomas Markle Jr. endorsed the explosive unauthorised biography, which has been criticised as an attack on Meghan.
He also didn’t hold back when it came to his half-sister, saying she should stay out of politics and “go back to rescuing chickens”.
During an interview with Dan Wootton, he discussed Prince Harry’s recent speech at the United Nations in New York City.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.