Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle reveals the words of her secret wedding speech

Meghan Markle reveals the words of her secret wedding speech

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle reveals the words of her secret wedding speech

Meghan Markle reveals the words of her secret wedding speech

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle’s mother has revealed the wording of her private wedding address to Prince Harry.
  • The groom and father of the bride give remarks, as is customary in the royal family.
  • Meghan opted to utter a few emotional words during her nuptials.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle, who apparently violated royal convention on her wedding day, has revealed the wording of her private address to Prince Harry.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Lilibet and Archie’s mother told out about her secret wedding speech with ‘my love’ Prince Harry.

The groom and father of the bride give remarks, as is customary in the royal family.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, opted to utter a few emotional words during her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan said in her wedding speech that she found solace in the “resounding knowing that, above all, love wins.”

Meghan and Harry initially met in the summer of 2016, and their relationship became public in October.

Advertisement

A year later, in November 2017, they announced their engagement, and they married in May 2018.

Also Read

Meghan Markle thinks ‘darker’ mixed race ladies are ‘treated’ as Blacks in America
Meghan Markle thinks ‘darker’ mixed race ladies are ‘treated’ as Blacks in America

Royal Duchess Meghan Markle is opening up about her experiences as a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story