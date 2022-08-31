Meghan Markle reveals the words of her secret wedding speech

Meghan Markle’s mother has revealed the wording of her private wedding address to Prince Harry.

The groom and father of the bride give remarks, as is customary in the royal family.

Meghan opted to utter a few emotional words during her nuptials.

Meghan Markle, who apparently violated royal convention on her wedding day, has revealed the wording of her private address to Prince Harry.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Lilibet and Archie’s mother told out about her secret wedding speech with ‘my love’ Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, opted to utter a few emotional words during her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan said in her wedding speech that she found solace in the “resounding knowing that, above all, love wins.”

Meghan and Harry initially met in the summer of 2016, and their relationship became public in October.

A year later, in November 2017, they announced their engagement, and they married in May 2018.

