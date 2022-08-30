Advertisement
Edition: English
Meghan Markle rips Nelson Mandela: 'Tosser!'

  • Meghan Markle says a Lion King cast member told her that when she married Prince Harry, South Africans ‘danced in the street’
  • Sunrise anchor Natalie Barr reacted to the Duchess’ words by calling her a “tosser”.

Meghan Markle was chastised for comparing herself to Nelson Mandela during an interview.

The 41-year-old former Suits actress recently said that a Lion King cast member informed her that after she exchanged vows with Prince Harry, South Africans ‘danced in the street,’ just as Mandela ‘was liberated from jail.’

In an on-air tirade, Sunrise anchor Natalie Barr reacted to the Duchess’ words by calling her a “tosser.”

“I think in Australia we’d say she’s just full of it. She’s a tosser. She’s a total tosser! That’s how we would describe her. I just can’t… the way she speaks,” she added.

The TV presenter also revealed that “couldn’t even stomach getting through the whole article.”

Meanwhile, Edwina Bartholomew, a Newsreader, stated, “I think she has a very different narrative, perhaps, in the U.S. to what is being accepted in the UK.”

