Meghan Markle rips Nelson Mandela: ‘Tosser!’

Meghan Markle says a Lion King cast member told her that when she married Prince Harry, South Africans ‘danced in the street’

Sunrise anchor Natalie Barr reacted to the Duchess’ words by calling her a “tosser”.

Meghan Markle was chastised for comparing herself to Nelson Mandela during an interview.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old former Suits actress recently said that a Lion King cast member informed her that after she exchanged vows with Prince Harry, South Africans ‘danced in the street,’ just as Mandela ‘was liberated from jail.’

In an on-air tirade, Sunrise anchor Natalie Barr reacted to the Duchess’ words by calling her a “tosser.”

“I think in Australia we’d say she’s just full of it. She’s a tosser. She’s a total tosser! That’s how we would describe her. I just can’t… the way she speaks,” she added.

The TV presenter also revealed that “couldn’t even stomach getting through the whole article.”

Meanwhile, Edwina Bartholomew, a Newsreader, stated, “I think she has a very different narrative, perhaps, in the U.S. to what is being accepted in the UK.” Advertisement Also Read Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism upon Prince Harry? Kinsey Schofield says Meghan Markle 'throws a lot of weight' onto Prince...