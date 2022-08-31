Meghan Markle said Archie’s would hurt ‘South Africa’ She bolted in

Meghan Markle went back to her house to check on Archie after his nursery caught fire.

The Duchess of Sussex was in South Africa on an official tour in 2019 when she learned of a fire at her four-month-old son’s nursery.

While Meghan was apparently compelled to stay in the country, a source has revealed how she reacted when she returned to see her kid.

In fear of her infant, Meghan “bolted” inside “as any mother would.”

According to the source, “When we got to the house the housekeeper called me and showed me the heater that was burnt and told me what happened and said the child was not in the room at the time the heater burnt.”

“She said they smelt it, went up and saw the smoke. The house didn’t burn, the room didn’t burn. I didn’t see the fire but I saw the heater when it came out of the room. The plastic was severely melted.”

They continued: “The fire was not reported. When we were outside we discussed what we were going to do about this. The consensus was “guys this is gonna look bad for us or South Africa or whoever.”

“The British police guys actually told us guys just leave it as it is, don’t talk about this’ so we decided not to expose this thing.”

“That’s why we kept quiet back then because we knew we were going to get a backlash.”

Meghan and her husband, Harry, opted to relocate after the fire.

Advertisement “We immediately moved out of that house to a second place not five minutes away from where we were stationed but none of us were told where they were staying after the fire,” the insider noted.

