Meghan Markle says she’s “temperamental” amid internet hate?

Meghan Markle surprises the internet by naming her new podcast episode with Mariah Carey, (The Duality of Diva), the same thing royal fans accuse her of becoming.

the pair discussed the concept of 'diva' while also discussing multiracial problems in America and beyond.

The ‘diva’ discussion started with Carey’s experiences with a ‘diva’ mother, and when Meghan questioned whether she thinks the term is “a praise or a criticism,” Carey replied, “I think it’s both.”

“For me, I think it’s both. I do because I mean, I know the origin of the word. It’s very much the grandeur of it all, is what I envisioned,” she stated.

“Glamorized and fabulous and whatever. And then as things evolved, the past 20 years — I don’t know numbers — the diva, they mean you’re a successful woman, usually. But also, and forgive me if we’re not allowed to say the B-word, but a B-*-*-*-*. Like, it’s not okay for you to be a boss. It’s not okay for you to be a strong woman, you know what I mean?”

Meghan subsequently joined in on the discussion, admitting, “I think that’s really important for people to remember, that there might be this persona, and yes the diva thing we can play into. I mean, it’s not something that I connect to, but for you —”

“You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don’t even act like…” Carey interjects in the midst, ostensibly to prevent Meghan from dismissing the notion.

