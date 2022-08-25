Meghan Markle, Serena Williams prove their relationship is wrong in Spotify podcast

Long-awaited podcast of Meghan Markle debuts on Spotify.

Duchess of Sussex analyses labels that aim to hold women back.

The podcast disproves tabloid claims that Meghan and Serena are not friends.

The long-awaited podcast of Meghan Markle, Archetypes, has debuted on Spotify. The podcast is a new series in which the Duchess of Sussex analyses the labels that aim to hold women back and offers stories from amazing women across generations who have overcome stereotypes.

In the first episode, Serena Williams and Meghan discuss ambition, how they both balance parenting, and Meghan’s progress. Laura Kray, a lecturer at UC Berkeley, also joined the chat.

The first episode, according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, also disproved tabloid claims that Meghan and Serena are not friends.

Commenting on the podcast, he wrote, “Wasn’t there a tabloid piece that recently reported these two aren’t actually friends? And claimed the Ivory Dish Soap story from 1993—which is retold with archive news footage and new details in this episode—was a lie? People will write any old rubbish.”

