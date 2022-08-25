Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghan Markle, Serena Williams prove their relationship is wrong in Spotify podcast
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams prove their relationship is wrong in Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams prove their relationship is wrong in Spotify podcast

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams prove their relationship is wrong in Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams

Advertisement
  • Long-awaited podcast of Meghan Markle debuts on Spotify.
  • Duchess of Sussex analyses labels that aim to hold women back.
  • The podcast disproves tabloid claims that Meghan and Serena are not friends.
Advertisement

The long-awaited podcast of Meghan Markle, Archetypes, has debuted on Spotify. The podcast is a new series in which the Duchess of Sussex analyses the labels that aim to hold women back and offers stories from amazing women across generations who have overcome stereotypes.

In the first episode, Serena Williams and Meghan discuss ambition, how they both balance parenting, and Meghan’s progress. Laura Kray, a lecturer at UC Berkeley, also joined the chat.

The first episode, according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, also disproved tabloid claims that Meghan and Serena are not friends.

Commenting on the podcast, he wrote, “Wasn’t there a tabloid piece that recently reported these two aren’t actually friends? And claimed the Ivory Dish Soap story from 1993—which is retold with archive news footage and new details in this episode—was a lie? People will write any old rubbish.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle criricised for not answering Serena Williams’ question about Archie
Meghan Markle criricised for not answering Serena Williams’ question about Archie

Meghan Markle's son nearly escaped a fire in his bedroom. A heater...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Jennifer Lopez will do anything to protect her relationship with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez will do anything to protect her relationship with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston turns on her Christmas mood
Jennifer Aniston turns on her Christmas mood
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Indiana Jones Role
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Indiana Jones Role
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story