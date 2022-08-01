Meghan Markle has been accused of creating a “classic spin job”.

Meghan Markle has been accused of creating a “classic spin job” in response to the negative criticism she has received.

During the interview, a Page Six insider revealed this information.

The insider started by saying, “Meghan will have you believe what Meghan will have you believe.”

“She wasn’t cleared. They further said this during the course of their admission.

“Buckingham Palace never said she was cleared. Buckingham Palace said they would not release the findings of the investigation. These are too very different things.”

Even the Queen’s treasurer, Michael Stevens, has warned that the findings will “never come to light.”

“The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward,” he explained when the news intitally came to light. “But we will not be commenting further.”

“Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims.”