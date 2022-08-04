Advertisement
Meghan Markle ‘spirited’ Prince Harry away for Hollywood domination

Articles
  • Meghan Markle’s desired for complete Hollywood dominance.
  • Prince Harry is allegedly her supposed cheat sheet.
  • it is the explanation for why she ‘spirited’ Prince Harry to the US.
According to experts, Meghan Markle’s desire for complete Hollywood dominance—for which Prince Harry is allegedly her supposed cheat sheet—is the sole explanation for why she ‘spirited’ Prince Harry to the US.

In her most recent article for Express UK, TV host Judy Finnigan refuted this accusation.

“He envisioned a staircase to paradise when he first met Meghan. She spirited him away after seeing right immediately that the Royal Family would not support her ambitious plan to establish a global “brand.”

She resembles a mum. Just observe how she comforts him by massaging his back and holding his hand. Many have predicted that their union will end in tears.

“I believe they are correct, but poor Harry has spent his entire life in a valley of sorrow. Although I dislike the man he has become, Bower’s work helps me understand how he might have arrived at that point.

