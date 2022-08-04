Meghan Markle ‘stairway to heaven’ a ‘grief-stricken boy’

TV presenter Judy Finnigan made the claim in her latest piece for Express UK.

She said he saw a stairway to heaven when he met Meghan.

She quickly realised that the Royal Family would not support her grand vision of a world-conquering “brand”.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle allegedly became Prince Harry’s stairway to heaven the moment he saw her.

Judy Finnigan, a TV presenter, made this claim in her latest piece for Express UK.

He saw a stairway to heaven when he met Meghan. She quickly realised that the Royal Family would not support her grand vision of a world-conquering “brand” so she abducted him.

She represents a mother figure. Just look at how she comforts him, rubbing his back and holding his hand. Many people have predicted that their marriage will end in divorce.

I believe they are correct, but Harry, poor boy, has spent his entire life in a valley of grief. I don’t like the man he’s become, but Bower’s book helps me understand how he got there.